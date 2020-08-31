Joy-Anna Duggar Shares New Photos Of Baby Evelyn And Fans Have An Opinion On Who She Looks Like

Photos of the newest Duggar grandchild have arrived.

Joy-Anna Duggar is now a mom of two kids after giving birth to a little girl, Evelyn Mae Forsyth, on Friday, August 21. She joins her big brother, Gideon, 2, as the family continues to grow. On Sunday, the Counting On star posted an Instagram share featuring new pictures of the newborn as they enjoyed the outdoors.

Duggar fans were thrilled to get another glimpse of the baby girl that was recently born to Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth. This new bundle of joy was loosely wrapped up in a baby blanket, It looked like she was sleeping as her mom held her up when the photo was being snapped. Joy-Anna looked happy and content as she gazed upon her daughter with a smile on her face in the first two snaps.

The 22-year-old reality star stood barefoot in the grass wearing a gray t-shirt and a black skirt. She also sported a salmon-colored baseball cap on her head. Joy-Anna’s long hair was styled in a messy side braid that fell down over her shoulder.

The family farm that she referred to in the caption was likely Austin’s family’s place. Joy-Anna mentioned how much she loves it there and that she was pretty sure that Evelyn also loves it as much as she does.

It sounds like the newborn is already an outdoors type of girl, just like her mom. Joy-Anna revealed that her daughter seems to relax whenever they go outside in the fresh air.

The background of the pictures revealed that it was a sunny day in Arkansas with a few tall trees as the backdrop behind them. The shadows of the tree trunks through the sunlight gave it the perfect effect for the photo op.

The third snapshot was an up close view of the baby with her eyes wide opened. The consensus among Duggar fans seemed to be that Evelyn looks like her daddy. Some even said that she looks like her big brother as well.

“She’s beautiful! Looks so much like her daddy!” one follower said.

“She looks like your husband! Sweet little thing,” another fan told her.

“Wow mini Gideon. Soo cute,” said a third fan.

“Your joy is radiating! congratulations mama,” replied a fourth admirer.

It took a few days after Evelyn’s birth before Joy-Anna and Austin decided on a name for her. It wasn’t until almost a week later before they officially announced it. Joy-Anna said that she wanted her daughter’s name to be “perfect and elegant” and it seems like her name fits her quite well, according to Joy-Anna.