Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Skateboards In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a triple-picture update where she wore a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes.

The top part of the ensemble consisted of a classic white t-shirt. The bright color flattered the model’s glowing skin. The shirt featured a crew neckline and a black lettering at the bust.

Though the shirt’s hemline was a normal length, Lvovna had knotted it to turn it into a cropped style for one of the photos.

The Russian model coupled the t-shirt with a pair of classic Daisy Dukes. The shade of the denim was a medium wash. The silhouette was mid-rise, and the waistband rested just above Lvovna’s hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. The hem of the shorts were frayed to add another trendy detail.

The Instagram star completed the ensemble with a pair of chunky, ankle-high cream sneakers.

Lvovna styled her hair into a half-up, half-down look, with a few escaped tendrils framing her face.

She accessorized with a chain necklace and large hoop earrings. However, the biggest addition to her ensemble was undoubtedly her skateboard. It had a pizza theme, with a bright yellow background on the bottom of the board that was dotted with bright red pepperoni spots.

In the first of the three photos in the update, Lvovna posed by staring straight at the camera and giving fans a sly smile. She tugged at the hem of her shirt with one hand while holding the skateboard with the other.

In the second photo, Lvovna positioned herself away from the camera to show off her curves from another angle. She appeared to be mid-stride when shot, and she bashfully looked down while mussing her hair with her left hand.

In the final picture, Lvovna rode her skateboard down a picturesque street that was geotagged as in New Jersey.

Followers loved the latest update, awarding the post over 18,000 likes and more than 250 comments.

“Cute Earth Angel!” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with two haloed emoji faces.

“Beautiful and cute as always Evgeniya, any guy would be lucky to have a woman like you,” raved a second.

“Where in NJ can I hangout with you,” begged an eager third fan.

“Wow [you’re] the most gorgeous girl I have ever seen,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart.

