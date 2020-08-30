Allie Auton Looks Smoking Hot In A White Laced Corset Top & Jeans

Aussie stunner Allie Auton looked stunning as she rocked a sexy outfit for her most recent Instagram pics on Sunday morning. The model showed some skin as she posed for the camera.

In the racy snaps, Allie looked smoking hot as she sported a teeny white corset top. The garment laced tightly around her midsection and featured thin straps that fastened behind her neck and showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. The shirt also included a low cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

She added a pair of light-colored jeans with ripped knees to the ensemble as well. The pants fit snugly around her petite waist as they hugged her curvy hips and long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling earrings and some sunglasses.

In the first photo, Allie stood in front of a white concrete wall with her hip pushed out and one knee bent. She placed one hand on the waistband of her pants and the other at her side. In the second shot she tugged at her jeans and looked away from the camera. The final pic was very similar.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a high ponytail on top of her head. She styled the platinum locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

Allie’s 572,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 6,700 times within the first 15 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 70 remarks about the photos during that time.

“Her lips are perfect but I hope she doesn’t over do them. Some women go too far. Hers are just right,” one follower wrote.

“Could never get enough doll,” another declared.

“Will you marry me please,” a third social media user gushed.

“Obsessed with this fittt,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flaunting her fit frame in racy clothing for her online snaps. She’s often photographed wearing sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight pants in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie most recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a skintight black top with a sheer midsection and a pair of matching slacks. That upload as also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 170 comments.