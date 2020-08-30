Bri Teresi Shows Off Serious Skin In Skimpy, Sequined Bikini For Beachfront Update

Guess girl Bri Teresi — the model and influencer who has also graced the pages of magazines like GQ and Maxim — returned to the beach once again for her most recent update on Instagram. With her post on Sunday, August 30, the 25-year-old blonde bombshell thrilled her million-plus followers on the platform with a short, but sweet clip that showed her resting on her knees and sporting a skimpy, sequined bikini that covered her NSFW areas, but not much else.

In the accompanying caption, Teresi asked her fans if they appreciated tan lines. And while her slightly sun-kissed skin was largely devoid of them in the uploaded reel, the stringy, two-piece swimsuit that she wore definitely exhibited the potential to leave some visually stimulating imprints.

With “Woods” by Mac Miller acting as the backing track, the reel began with Teresi resting on her knees atop a large, blue beach towel with similarly blue skies, white sands and green-leaved palm trees populating the frame behind her. With her lower legs bent back beneath her and her skin glistening in the sunlight, Teresi methodically tied the strings of her bikini bottom together on her left side.

The sexy swim ensemble featured teal-hued sequins and material that were bordered by the strings, which bore a distinct golden color. As she tied her lower garment together, the scanty cups of her top piece allowed for a significant showing of cleavage. Meanwhile, her toned midsection, slender arms and neckline were left exposed, as were her well-defined thighs.

Upon completing her bottom tie, Teresi elevated momentarily, then ran her hands through her flowing golden locks, which also appeared to catch the wind as she moved. That was followed in short order by a playful tug of her lower straps, then another tug of her top. She eventually settled into a pose with her palms affixed to the ground in front of her.

All the while, her eyes were masked by a pair of tinted, semi-reflective shades. However, her picturesque face nevertheless managed to smolder for the camera.

Fan response for Teresi’s latest Instagram offering was notable as the post received its first 1,000 likes in short order. Meanwhile, her admirers weren’t shy about sharing their appreciation for the clip in a very public way in the comment thread.

“Omg simply stunning,” exclaimed one fan.

“Sexy baby,” wrote another.

“The bod n curves are killn it,” said a third admirer, who also joked that Teresi needed a better audio track.

“Tha bikini fits you perfectly! You look fantastic!” added a forth fan.

