Jenna Jenovich Rocks A Tiny White Bikini And Colorful Boots On Instagram

Serbian model Jenna Jenovich took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 30, and wowed her 2.1 million fans with a hot bikini snap.

In the picture, the 33-year-old model rocked a white bathing suit that highlighted her perfect physique. It included a crop bikini top that hugged her curves and drew attention toward her bare midriff. She paired the top with matching bottoms which exposed her sexy legs.

Jenna completed her attire with a pair of printed, thigh-high boots that gave her legs an even more elongated look.

The hottie, who is popular for gracing the covers of magazines like Maxim, GQ, FHM and Sports Illustrated, wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long, straight locks cascade over her shoulder and bosom. In terms of accessories, she opted for multiple bracelets and two rings.

The shoot took place at a nondescript location, against the background of a gray window shutter. Jenna sat on the marble sill of the window with her legs spread wide apart. She touched her thigh and placed the other hand on the edge of the sill. The model tilted her head, slightly puckered her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Jenna informed users that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova.

Within six hours, the picture garnered more than 7,600 likes. Besides, many of Jenna’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 250 messages in which they praised her amazing physique and beautiful looks.

“Those boots are dope!! Please, keep these hot pics coming!!” one of her fans commented, adding multiple fire emoji.

“God, have mercy on us, this is the hottest picture I have seen since morning,” another user chimed in.

“Wowwwwww!!! You are the start, middle and the end of beauty, Jenna. Looking drop-dead gorgeous!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Good morning @jennajenovich!! You look strong and absolutely gorgeous. Have a safe and healthy week, sweetheart,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “be my gf,” and “intoxicating,” to let Jenna know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, several of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation, including Emma Hernan, Hope Beel, Khloe Terae, Jessica Cribbon, and Arianny Celeste.

Jenna treats her admirers to her stunning photographs quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on August 19, she uploaded a new pic in which she looked hotter than ever in a black bikini. Even though the post garnered significant traction, Jenna later decided to delete the pic.