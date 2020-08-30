Kanye West Reportedly Eyeing Third Wyoming Ranch To House Family’s 14 Horses

Kanye West is reportedly looking into purchasing the 76 acre Double Doc Ranch in Cody, Wyoming in order to have a place to house his 14 Friesian horses.

The Sun reports that the 43-year-old is “interested” in the ranch, which features a space for horse breeding, training, lessons, and events. It also has a massive 7,500 square foot home with six bedrooms, multiple outbuildings for guests to stay in, along with staff housing for those working on the ranch.

The property is selling for $3.4 million and is close to his family’s existing compound.

Reportedly, three of the couple’s horses are already living at the ranch.

If he does purchase the place, it would be the third residence that he has bought up in the area. He and his wife Kim Kardashian also purchased The Monster Lake for $14 million and the Bighorn Mountain Ranch for about the same. The couple apparently has plans to eventually build a massive mega-mansion near the lake on the property.

Lars Niki / Getty Images

Kanye has been spending plenty of time in Wyoming in recent weeks after reportedly having a falling out with his wife. She has been staying in their home in southern California, while he has stayed on the compound.

The two seemed to be having trouble after Kanye decided to run for president in 2020.

“Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn’t her focus,” an insider said. “She just wants to do what’s best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what’s best for them.”

“Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work,” the source added. “She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming.”

Though he has been visited by trusted friends, some reports have said that he doesn’t trust everyone in the Kardashian clan and has largely kept them at bay.

That doesn’t mean that they aren’t spending any time together, however. The couple took a short trip to the Dominican Republic together recently to allegedly work on their marriage woes.

Kim has chatted about her 14 Dutch horses before. She posted about the family herd as part of her daughter North’s 7th birthday bash in late June, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The social media message wasn’t met with universal approval, however. The makeup mogul faced backlash after revealing details about their animals, and critics said at the time that her post was tone-deaf given the social unrest and continued fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.