LeBron ‘Bronny’ James, Jr, Signs With eSports Powerhouse FaZe Clan

LeBron “Bronny” James, Jr. — son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and a burgeoning basketball standout in his own right — has joined one of eSports’ powerhouse organizations. On Sunday, FaZe Clan announced via Twitter that the younger James had officially joined the Los Angeles, California-based gaming and entertainment outfit.

Shortly after revealing the James signing, the group tweeted a highlight package of the 15-year-old in action on the basketball court, along with clips from games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

James will play games and create content with his new crew under the “FaZe Bronny” moniker.

As noted by ESPN, multiple high-profile athletes have signed on with FaZe Clan recently, with James being the latest. Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons joined the organization as a creator. Other prominent names from the world of sports on the FaZe Clan creator roster include Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard.

Furthermore, a litany of entertainers have invested in other major eSports entities in recent weeks. Rappers Pusha-T and Logic announced their co-ownership of GG Group, the parent company of the Chaos eSports Club, while rapper/singer Post Malone reached agreement with Envy Gaming, the firm that owns Team Envy, the Call of Duty League’s Dallas Empire and the Dallas Fuel of the Overwatch League.

Founded in 2010, FaZe Clan began as little more than a trio of Call of Duty trickshot artists and has since evolved into a major content creation and streaming house, as well as a highly successful eSports group competing in everything from Counterstrike and PUBG to FIFA and Valorant. The organization has raised significant capital in recent years and, in June, tweeted that it had become co-owner of a food supplement company called CTRL.

Meanwhile, James is well on his way toward becoming a star basketball player like his famous father. Per ESPN‘s college basketball recruiting rankings, the 6-foot-2 point guard — who plays for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles — is currently the No. 24-ranked prospect of the 2023 class.

He is also a noted gamer, though, having played Fortnite with members of the FaZe Clan in the past.

FaZe Clan members have increasingly broadened their reach as gamers and content creators, regularly collaborating with other noteworthy creators and influencers. As reported previously by The Inquisitr, for example, FaZe Rug recently appeared in a TikTok video with model Sommer Ray and rapper RiceGum.