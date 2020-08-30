Christina Aguilera Rocks Black Blazer & Bright Red Lipstick While Teasing ‘Special’ Appearance

Christina Aguilera earned the attention of her 6.9 million Instagram followers when she shared a new update on her Instagram page on August 30. The post consisted of three images that showed her in the same sexy outfit.

The first photo in the set captured Aguilera posed in the center of the frame. The shot was snapped at an up-close and personal angle as the songstress gazed into the camera with her lips slightly parted. The area behind her was filled with vibrant green plants, and a small piece of a house was also able to be distinguished. Aguilera shaded herself from the sun as she stood under an umbrella that was blue on top and grey underneath.

The singer held a silver microphone between her red-manicured nails and showed off her keen sense of fashion in another hot look. Aguilera opted for a black blazer that covered the majority of her figure. The piece was oversized, and the sleeves were very baggy on her arms. The garment had a slick collar and padded shoulders, which gave the ensemble a dressed-up vibe. The bottom of the sleeves was decorated with a few black buttons.

The second and third photos showed Aguilera in the same sexy attire. One of the shots gave her audience a great view of the front of her suit as it plunged low into her chest. She added several accessories to the chic ensemble, including a few diamond-encrusted rings on her fingers. She also added a pair of earrings. The 39-year-old pulled her long, blond locks back in a sleek ponytail and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of circular glasses.

In the caption of the upload, Aguilera shared with her fans on Instagram that she had something special planned for them tomorrow, and she tagged Good Morning America. She also added the hashtag “Reflection.”

As of this writing, the post has only been live on her page for a few hours, but it’s garnered plenty of traffic. More than 300,000 social media users have double-tapped the post to express their admiration while 1,700-plus left comments.

“Can’t wait for my queen. You really outdo yourself more than 20 years later,” one follower commented alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Oooh wow this sounds exciting can’t wait to watch it!” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“We’re ready for the belting, runs and amazing vocal acrobatics,” a third wrote with the addition of a few pink hearts.

“You’re the LADY BOSS! Can’t wait to see this,” another raved.