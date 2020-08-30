Khloe Kardashian Posts Heartbreaking Message Amidst Rumors Of Tristan Thompson Reunion

Khloe Kardashian and baby daddy Tristan Thompson have been fueling rumors that they’ve reunited. But a recent post on the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s Instagram having some questioning whether all is well between the two.

“One day, whether you are 14, 28 or 65 you will stumble upon someone who will start a fire in you that cannot die. However, the saddest, most awful truth you will ever come to find – is they are not always with whom we spend our lives,” she posted.

The poem comes from Beau Taplin and hints that perhaps she has realized that Tristan isn’t meant to be in her life.

In her stories, she also put up a second quote aimed at deciding who to allow into her inner circle.

“Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness. You’re responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with,” she posted.

The message comes just days after Scott Disick, her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend and father of her three children, posted that Tristan was lucky to have Khloe. The message was in response to an image showing Khloe in a tiny bikini promoting her Good American Swimwear line, and it intensified speculation that the two might be officially reunited, as The Inquisitr previously wrote.

The news also comes after reports that the two were looking into buying a house together. As The Sun reported, the two were looking at places in Hidden Hills and Calabasas, California where they could raise their daughter True together.

Tristan reportedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend J0rdyn Woods, causing the two to have a falling out that not only split them apart but left Jordyn on the outs.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

But since then, the NBA baller has apparently been trying to do his best to win back the reality star and clothing mogul. During the novel coronavirus pandemic that has forced people to remain home, the two spent more time together, and sources said that they even tried living together and giving their romance a second go.

One insider claimed that while they weren’t considering marriage, a second child might be on the horizon for the two. But after Khloe’s latest Instagram story, it isn’t clear where the former couple stands.