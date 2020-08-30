Maura Higgins Looks Super Hot In A Skimpy White Dress And Long Boots

British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins went online on Sunday, August 30, and treated her followers to yet another hot photograph in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the picture, Maura, who rose to fame after appearing on popular TV show Love Island, rocked a white dress, made up of silk fabric. It featured spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline, a short length and a slit on the thighs. The risque ensemble not only accentuated her slender figure but also exposed her sexy legs.

Maura completed her attire with a pair of knee-high black boots which gave her legs and even more elongated look.

She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, the hottie opted for a pair of hoop earrings and multiple gold bracelets. She also accessorized with an assortment of rings and a black handbag that boasted a chain belt.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the STK Steakhouse, a popular fine-dining restaurant in London, United Kingdom.

Maura squatted on the restaurant’s fancy marble floor to strike a pose. She placed a hand on her thigh and held the belt of her purse with the other hand. The 29-year-old model slightly tilted her head, parted her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera.

Per the tag in Maura’s post, her sexy dress was from the Los Angeles-based designer outlet, Are You Am I.

Within 10 hours, the snapshot racked up 186,000-plus likes. Several of Maura’s ardent fans also took to the comments section and shared about 680 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Had to take a good, close look at that picture, and my jaw dropped!!” one of her fans commented.

“Omg, wow!!! You are totally insane, Maura. Absolutely on fire!” another user wrote.

“Jesus!! You look out of this world. I can’t even,” chimed in a third follower, adding multiple kiss and fire emoji.

“One of the hottest babes I have ever seen. You’re slaying the look,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “my queen,” and “wife,” to express their adoration for Maura.

Aside from her regular followers, many other TV personalities and models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Kendall Rae Knight, Hayley Hughes, Georgina Aurelia, and Demi Jones.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Maura added another steamy photograph to her timeline on August 23 in which she flaunted her sexy body in a very tiny blue bikini. The snapshot was captured while she was vacationing in Greece, two weeks ago.