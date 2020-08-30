Abby Dowse Leaves Little To Imagination In Skimpy Black Lace Lingerie

Australian beauty Abby Dowse wowed plenty of fans on social media after she shared a smoking-hot new snapshot of herself on Sunday, August 30. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.3 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 31-year-old social media influencer radiated as she was photographed indoors. Abby stood in front of white wall and a white door as she struck a pose. She tugged on her bottoms as she propped her hips out. She also wore a pout while she looked away from the camera’s lens, exuding a cool, yet sexy vibe.

Her long blond hair was styled in slight waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Her killer curves seemed to take center stage in the image as she showcased her figure with revealing lingerie.

The model rocked a black bra that was designed with a lace material and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The intimate garment tightly hugged her assets while its tiny cups, which featured large cutouts, gave way to a view of cleavage.

She teamed the number with matching black panties. The skimpy, high-rise bottoms showed off her curvy hips as their side-straps drew attention to her slim core.

Abby finished the racy look off with a black garter belt. She accessorized with a few jewelry pieces that included two necklaces, several bracelets, and a ring.

In the post’s caption, the model shared that her intimates were designed by Fashion Nova, a brand that she frequently promotes.

The eye-catching image was met with a large amount of support from users, accumulating more than 4,000 likes since going live 25 minutes ago. An additional 116 followers took to the comments section to compliment Abby on her physique, her good looks, and her choice of attire.

“Rocking the lace,” one Instagram user commented, following their sentence with a series of fire emoji.

“You’re killing it right now,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Stunning, beautiful, and gorgeous. Perfect body. Sensual,” added a third fan.

“Another pretty lace set, but Abby still have the same perfectly shaped and tanned body,” a fourth individual asserted.

Abby has shared a number of jaw-dropping images to Instagram this week.

On August 29, she shared an image of herself in a brown undergarment set that sent pulses racing, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has accumulated more than 24,000 likes, so far.