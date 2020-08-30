Donald Trump ‘Willfully Fanning The Flames’ Of Violence To Help Campaign, Adam Schiff Says

Donald Trump is “willfully fanning the flames” of violence in order to create division that he ultimately believes will help his re-election campaign, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff claims.

The chair of the House Intelligence Committee appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday to discuss the recent spate of shootings at protests across the U.S. Trump has been accused of fueling much of this conflict through incendiary statements on social media that critics said appeared to support the calls to arms from many on the far right.

As Schiff said, the clashes that have erupted in places like Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon, are playing into Russia’s hands. Experts have warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential election as it did in 2016, seeking to sow division among Americans.

“They are once again doing their best in social media, and other means, to grow these divisions again,” the California Democrat said. “And I think that most pernicious, we have to worry about their aggravating the tensions in our cities.”

Schiff made reference to a previous interview with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, saying he believes Trump is intentionally pushing division because he believes it will give him an edge in November.

“I want to underscore something that you are asking Senator Johnson about,” he said. “And that is the president is willfully fanning the flames of this violence. As his own adviser Kellyanne Conway said last week, they believe the violence is helpful to them. And the president is only motivated by one thing. What is in it for him?”

Trump is willfully fanning the flames of violence. Why? Because he believes it’s helpful to him. Trump is motivated by only one thing: what's in it for him? And he sees this violence as useful to his campaign. What it does to the country, the loss of life, he doesn’t care. pic.twitter.com/zABj9S7pc4 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 30, 2020

This week has seen a pair of violent incidents that captured national attention. Days after protests broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a white teenager was accused of opening fire with a rifle, murdering two people and shooting another during scuffles with protesters.

Another person was killed in Portland in a shooting during demonstrations that stretched from Saturday to the early morning hours on Sunday. Though not all details have been revealed, The New York Times noted that the victim was wearing a hat of a pro-Trump, far-right group known as Patriot Prayer.

Earlier in the day, caravans of Trump supporters had driven through Portland, where protests against police brutality and calling for an end to racial injustices have stretched for weeks. Video from the evening showed clashes between the Trump supporting groups and protesters.

Trump has been criticized for what many see as encouragement of violence against protesters and looters.