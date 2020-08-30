WWE News: Tyson Fury Issues ‘Official Challenge’ To Current Champion

Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury have been teasing a match against each other for months. However, the bout might be one step closer to becoming a reality, as the boxer has issued an “official” open challenge to the WWE Champion.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc, Fury uploaded a video to his social media in which he discussed his desire to take on the Scottish superstar. In the clip, he revealed that he isn’t a fan of the performer.

“Been sitting on the train, after a long and busy weekend, and I’m thinking about people I want to punch in the face. And the first one that springs to mind is a big fella called, Drew McIntyre. Now, Drew, you’ve been having quite a bit to say about me, lately. I loved to punch your face in, honestly. Bang! Right in the lips.”

The boxer then went on to tell McIntyre to “grow a pair” and accept his challenge. Fury also noted how he’s already beaten Braun Strowman, and he intends to continue his dominant streak in the squared circle against McIntyre, should the Scotsman agree to the fight.

Fury has fought in the squared circle twice. He defeated Strowman at last year’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. On the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown, he teamed with “The Monster Among Men” to squash Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, McIntyre has also called out Fury in the past. The World Champion has stated that he’s willing to take on his fellow British sportsman in the middle of the ring. The continued back and forth between the pair suggests that something is in the works.

WrestleTalk also noted that McIntyre wanted to face Fury after he’d finished dealing with Chris Sutton, a retired soccer player who played for Celtic F.C. in Scotland. McIntyre is a known fan of the team’s rivals Rangers, and the pair exchanged jibes with each other.

As The Inquisitr article highlighted, Fury’s WWE return reportedly depended on him defeating Deontay Wilder. Vince McMahon wanted the boxer’s stock to be at its highest, and now that he’s still undefeated, officials will be keen to have him appear.

Fury received praise from Triple H during his first run with the promotion. “The Game” praised his abilities as a sports entertainer and said that he’s capable of making the transition from boxing to wrestling.

McIntyre recently defeated Randy Orton to retain his title, and he’s looking for another high-profile feud.