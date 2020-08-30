Anna Katharina Slays In A Hot Pink Bikini: ‘Sundays Are Meant For The Pool’

Anna Katharina went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram snap on Sunday afternoon. The model flashed her curves while revealing in the caption of the post that Sundays are best reserved for things such as hitting the swimming pool and having a barbecue.

In the racy pic, Anna looked hotter than ever as she sported a skimpy hot pink bikini. The classic triangle top tied around her back and featured thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips as they accentuated her round booty and thighs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were on full display in the shot as well.

Anna sat on a set of steps for the pic. She had one hand placed beside her for balance as the other came up to run her fingers through her hair. She arched her back slightly and tilted her head as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera while soaking up some sun. In the background, a white building and green foliage could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side for the shot. The long locks were styled in voluminous strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over the top of her shoulder.

Anna’s over 1.3 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 2,300 times within the first 15 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 50 remarks about the pic during that time.

“LOVE YOUR LEGS BABE,” one follower declared.

“Such a beautiful lady and that body is so tight,” stated another.

“I’m a lover of beautiful women and I can honestly say you are high on my select list,” a third comment read.

“Always stunning,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to putting her flawless physique in the spotlight online. She’s been known to rock racy bathing suits, tight dresses, and teeny tops for her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently delighted her fans when she hung out in the pool while wearing a scanty nude bikini that clung to her hourglass figure. That post also proved to be a hit among fans. It’s pulled in more than 26,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.