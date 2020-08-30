Ainsley Rodriguez Sizzles In Revealing Grunge Ensemble, Jokes ‘Miami Girl Goes Ft Laud’

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez stunned her two million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she sizzled in a grunge-inspired ensemble.

The top was a chic black color and the dark hue highlighted the Florida-based model’s bronzed skin. It featured a classic crew neckline and was sleeveless to fully display Rodriguez’s toned arms.

The shirt also had a gray graphic design on the front. The hem was cropped just below the bust, enabling the fitness trainer to show off her washboard abs.

Rodriguez coupled the crop top with a pair of ripped jeans. Like the shirt, they were a classic black hue. The pants had a mid-rise silhouette, sitting just above her hips to showcase her hourglass figure. The Instagram star also wrapped a plaid flannel shirt around the waistband in yet another way to accentuate her curves.

The jeans featured numerous ripped details throughout, with one cutout exposing nearly all of Rodriguez’s right knee and another revealing parts of her left thigh.

Rodriguez completed the look with a pair of dark lace up high heeled shoes. Her long brunette locks were styled into a straight and sleek hairdo that was parted in a trendy center divide. She accessorized with a cuff bracelet and spotted a dark manicure.

Rodriguez posed by crossing one leg in front of the other to show off her figure to its best advantage. She took the picture herself, snapping a selfie in her bathroom.

In her caption, Rodriguez detailed her busy week, which included new fitness clients, restocking her nut butter products, and moving from her hometown of Miami to Fort Lauderdale.

“Miami girl goes ft laud,” she joked in her caption, before adding a plea for some tequila to relax after all the stress.

Fans loved the new update, and it earned over 31,000 likes and around 500 glowing comments.

“Love everything about this outfit!! I need that wardrobe!” raved one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with both a heart-eye emoji and a fire symbol.

“Woman of my dreams,” proclaimed a second.

“Love that look you’ve got going, rock star!!” gushed a third.

“You are so amazing and inspiring and awesome… you are the best person ever. Nothing but love to you,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with two red hearts.

This is not the first time this week that Rodriguez has wowed her followers with her sultry fashion chops. As was recently covered by The Inquisitr, the fitness trainer dropped jaws after wearing a crop top with denim shorts for a fun margarita night.