Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Round Booty In An Orange Thong Bikini On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram update on Sunday afternoon. The singer showed off her voluptuous curves as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the racy pics, Megan looked smoking hot as she rocked a teeny orange bikini. The top tied around her back and neck as it clung tightly to her ample bust. The thin straps showed off her muscled arms and shoulders, as well as her back.

The matching thong bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while accentuating her round booty in the process. Her flat tummy and lean legs were also visible in the shots. She accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and an orange hat on her head.

In the first photo, Megan stood with her backside towards the camera. She placed one hand underneath of her booty and twisted her torso to look over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. The second shot featured her turned to the side with one arms hanging down and the other placed by her neck.

Although she covered the top of her hair with the hat, it was clear that her long, dark hair was pulled back behind her head. She styled the locks in a thick braid that hung down her back.

Megan’s over 14.5 million follower went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 272,000 times within the first 17 minutes after it was published to her feed. Her followers also flooded the comments section with over 3,900 messages for the singer during that time.

“Look back at all that,” one follower declared.

“Hot girl summer is far from over,” another stated.

“I cant’ stop staring at these photos. Your are everything. Work your curves girl. We love them and you so much,” a third social media user wrote.

“Baby you look so good,” a fourth person commented.

The singer is not known for being shy when it comes to her lyrics, or showing off her hourglass figure online. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, tiny shorts, and tight tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megan most recently piqued the attention of her followers when she rocked some revealing black lingerie and a pair of fishnet stockings as she stood on stage with her dancers. That post was also a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 1.1 million likes and over 7,800 comments.