Melissa Riso Shows Off Her Hard Body In A Tight Strapless Bikini

Melissa Riso let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram pic on Sunday afternoon. The model showed off her hard body as she revealed in the caption of the post that being a secure woman spills over to many aspects of her life.

In the sexy snap, Melissa looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a teeny pale blue bikini. The strapless top fit tightly around her ample bust and showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and clung to her petite waist while emphasizing her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs.

Melissa posed with her feet ankle deep in a swimming pool. She stood with one foot in front of the other and her hip pushed out as she tugged at her bathing suit. She pulled her shoulders back and stared deeply into the camera. In the background, a stone wall could be seen.

She wore long, dark hair parted in the center. The brunette locks were pulled back behind her head and braid, which was pushed over her shoulder.

Melissa has accumulated more than 1.2 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans immediately began to share their love for the shot by clicking the like button more than 1,500 times within the first 37 minutes after it was shared to her feed.

Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave their messages for the model with over 40 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Love uuuu so much! U best been here for me. I been great healthy,” one follower stated.

“You look beautiful,” another wrote.

“You goddess,” a third comment read.

“Oh wow. I see you girl. You look completely stunning and amazing in that bathing suit. Just wow. U are simply the best when it comes to the bikini content boo,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock barely-there ensembles in her online snaps. She’s often spotted sporting sexy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight workout gear in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she put on a busty show in a bright neon green tank top with a scooped neckline. The garment showcased her massive cleavage and bronzed skin. To date, that post has racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 600 comments.