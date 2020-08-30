Barbara Palvin Sizzles In Shiny Lingerie While Enjoying A ‘Pool Day’

Barbara wore a bra and matching underwear instead of a bikini.

Barbara Palvin looked stunning as she basked in the sun during a recent outdoor photo session. On Sunday, the model took to Instagram to share the steamy results of a promotional shoot for Victoria’s Secret. She revealed that her picture was taken beside a pool, but she was rocking lingerie in lieu of a bikini.

Barbara, 26, looked fierce in her jaguar-print set. It included a padded push-up bra with underwire. The top’s smooth molded cups were covered with shiny fabric that gleamed underneath the bright sunlight. The material’s base color was tan, and it boasted a pattern of inky black and brown splotches.

The undergarment also had wide black elastic shoulder straps that featured Victoria’s Secret branding. The letters were created out of silver rhinestones. However, this detail was hidden from view due to a sartorial addition to the model’s skimpy ensemble. Her shoulders were covered by a white crop top with ruched elbow-length sleeves. The edges of the blouse were finished with fine scallop trim. The garment also had a row of three buttons down the front, but Barbara left them undone. In her caption, she gushed over how “comfortable” her bra was.

The model’s matching panties had black side straps with the same bedazzled branding featured on the bra. They were stretched up so that they created high arches over her shapely hips. The front of the underwear scooped down several inches below her navel.

Barbara wore her light brown hair down and pushed back behind her shoulders. The sun brought out the warm golden tones in her silky tresses.

She posed on the raised edge of a pool. The short wall had a base of stacked flat stones, which was topped with a thick layer of concrete. It was wide enough that Barbara was able to lean back on her hands so that her torso was at an angle. The pose showcased her flat stomach, toned legs, and the curve of her pert derriere. She had both knees bent with her right heel resting on the edge of the wall. Her left foot was dangling over the water.

Barbara was photographed in profile, but she turned her head to direct her intense gaze at the camera. Behind her, a thick wall of various green plants added a pop of color to her picture.

It took just two hours for Barbara’s post to receive over 1 million likes from her followers. They also shared more than 5,000 messages in the comments section.

“God is a woman,” declared one admirer.

“Forgot your bikini? No problem!” quipped another fan.

A third commenter wanted to know whether Barbara’s boyfriend, After We Collided star Dylan Sprouse, took her photo. According to a post on the DIGA Studios Instagram page, the couple recently launched their own online series that follows them as they build “their dream cabin from scratch.”