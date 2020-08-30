Devon Windsor Glows In A Sparkling Bikini

Devon Windsor stunned her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Sunday, August 30, sharing her latest bikini pictures to the social media platform. As per usual, she modeled a swimsuit from her swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.

Devon posed in the blue waters of a sandy beach. She wore a glittering bronze bathing suit top with straps that circled around her tanned shoulders. The garment featured a square neckline with a cut-out that dipped low on her cleavage. The rectangular cups covered her chest, a hint of her bust peeking out the top.

Her sun-kissed, toned, and taut midriff was on full display. The bikini bottoms dipped low on her abdomen, and rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique, as well as her enviable abs.

She wore her streaked blond locks parted in the middle and tied back into a low bun that fell behind the nape of her neck.

As for her jewelry, Devon chose to accessorize with two necklaces, tiny hoop earrings, and several bangles on her wrist.

In the first image of the series, Devon bent one arm at the elbow and shielded her eyes from the sun with one hand. She looked directly at the camera, her lips slightly parted. Her other arm fell down by her side.

The second photo showed Devon soaking up the rays, her head turned toward the sun. She once again stood in the water, letting her hands fall into the ocean. She closed her eyes in this shot, basking in the glow.

In the caption of the post, Devon revealed that she was getting in “every last bit of summer” as she could before the season ends.

The comments section of the upload was filled with messages from the Victoria’s Secret model’s millions of followers, who were eager to shower her with compliments and praise for her latest swimsuit look.

“This could kill a guy,” wrote one fan, following up their comment with a row of thumbs-up emoji, as well as prayer hands.

“She is glowing,” shared another social media user, punctuating their message with three flame emoji.

“Wow looks so gorgeous,” replied a third person, including a red heart and a smiley face with heart eyes for emphasis.

“Everything else may be a mirage, but I definitely hope you are not,” said a fourth follower, adding a flame emoji to their comment.

At the time of this writing, Devon’s Instagram post racked up more than 28,000 likes and hit more than 130 comments.