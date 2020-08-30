Camille Kostek Rocks A Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sweatshirt As She Adjusts To Her New Team

Camille Kostek is getting used to her new home and new rooting interest, though not all of the model’s fans are taking her recent move so well.

The Sports Illustrated model and former New England Patriots cheerleader took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers sweatshirt. The Connecticut native tagged her boyfriend, new Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski, and added in the caption that she was working on adapting to the changes of rooting for a new team.

Kostek held an arm above her head in the picture, grabbing a handful of her blonde hair as she looked away from the camera and stuck her tongue out in a playful look. The black-and-white shot showed off the logo of her new NFL rooting interest, which was emblazoned on her sweatshirt.

Kostek and Gronkowski migrated south as he came out of retirement this year to join former teammate Tom Brady, who hit the free agent market for the first time in his career and opted to join Tampa Bay. The future Hall of Fame tight end, who had played his entire career with Brady, asked for a trade from New England and moved south with his girlfriend to prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

The model has been showing off some of her adventures in the new city, including a picture of her wearing some revealing swimwear as she toured the local waterfront on a jet ski.

While the move to a new city and rooting for a new team didn’t appear to be easy for Kostek — as she wrote in a hashtag that Patriots Nation would always be in her heart — she had the support of her followers, many of whom offered words of encouragement.

“Go Bucs!” one follower wrote.

“Welcome to the squad,” another added.

But not everyone was so thrilled to see the change in teams for Kostek. A number of Patriots fans seemed to have a difficult time seeing one of the team’s most famous fans rocking new gear and a new allegiance.

“God no. Please. No no no,” a fan wrote.

“This made me sad all over again,” another added.

It appeared that the power couple was ready to settle into semi-retired life before the move to Tampa, with Gronkowski leaving the NFL following the 2018 season, retiring after a series of serious injuries had hampered his final few seasons. While he moved into some entrepreneurial ventures, Kostek’s career as a model took off with a feature on the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.