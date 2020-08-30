Brit Manuela Shows Off Amazing Figure In Cut-Out Black Bikini

Internet sensation Brit Manuela dazzled thousands of social media users on Sunday, August 30, when she shared some new photos of her enviable physique. She posted the snapshot for her 1 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly gained traction.

The 26-year-old influencer and lingerie model was photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of four images. Brit positioned herself directly in front of the camera as she sat on a daybed. She switched between a number of sexy poses that included her propping her hips out, and cupping her backside. She also sported a pout and stared directly into the camera’s lens in every image, emanating a sultry energy.

Her long brunette hair was pulled back into a half-ponytail, while some locks fell around the sides of her face.

Her famous figure seemed to steal the show as she showcased her killer curves with a revealing bikini.

The model sported a black bikini top that featured a turtleneck design and a number of cut-outs. The garment’s bandeau-style body tightly hugged her chest, accentuating her assets.

She teamed the number with a matching pair of bottoms that featured a large cut-out in the front. The skimpy, high-rise briefs flaunted her figure, highlighting her curvy hips and pert derriere. Their high-waisted design further drew eyes to her slim core.

Brit accessorized the poolside look with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses.

The model revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Brit called herself an “old soul” in the post’s caption. She also shared that her bathing suit was designed by Pretty Little Thing, an online fast fashion brand.

The series was received with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from users, amassing more than 17,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. An additional 563 followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her toned body, her good looks, and her choice of swimsuit.

“This bathing suit is so cute,” one Instagram user commented

“You are killing it Brit wow,” a second admirer chimed in.

“How can someone be so perfect,” added a third fan.

“You have no idea how beautiful you are,” a fourth individual asserted, following their compliment with a series of rose and chocolate bar emoji.

The beauty has posted a great deal of jaw-dropping content for her fans this past week.

Just yesterday, she wowed users after she shared of photo herself in a skintight gray workout set, as reported by The Inquisitr. That popular post received more than 26,000 likes.