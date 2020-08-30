Donald Trump’s Favorability Among Republicans Declined By 4 Percent After RNC, Poll Says

A new ABC News-Ipsos poll found that Donald Trump’s favorability decreased among Republicans after the Republican National Convention when he took aim at the Democratic Party and its purported failures. In particular, the poll found that the real estate mogul’s favorability dipped among Republicans by 4 points since last week.

As for Trump’s opponent, presidential nominee Joe Biden, his favorability rating has remained higher than his unfavorability. In the current iteration of the ABC News poll, 46 percent of Americans viewed Biden favorably, while 40 viewed him unfavorably.

“Among Democrats, too, Biden’s favorability climbed seven points after his convention — showing signs that he’s solidified support among his base,” the report read. “But Trump’s favorability dipped slightly — by four points among Republicans in the newest survey.”

Interestingly, the survey found that Trump’s overall favorability has remained flat. The data showed that approximately 31 percent of Americans viewed the real estate mogul favorably following the RNC — a 1 point decrease from the 32 favorability he held a week prior.

As noted by The Hill, the RNC’s attempt to paint Trump’s coronavirus response positively doesn’t appear to have worked. In particular, the survey found that 63 percent of respondents disapprove of his pandemic response — a number that has reportedly remained stable since mid-July.

Per ABC News, the recent data suggests opposing trajectories for Biden and Trump.

“Taken together, the last two weeks set up a general election between an incumbent ticket facing a favorability deficit, while views of the Democratic ticket have bounced into positive territory during the convention season.”

Trump has faced difficulty hanging on to some voting blocs amid the pandemic. As noted by Newsweek, polling from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and SSRS found that Trump’s favorability among white Catholics plunged by a percantage of 23 in two months — from March to May. In addition, the publication noted that the real estate mogul’s favorability rating dropped among white evangelical Protestants amid the pandemic and George Floyd protests.

Still, worries continue to swirl in Democrat circles about Biden’s handling of the recent civil unrest. As The Inquisitr reported, George Packer previously warned that the former vice president must take a more active role in addressing the violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin or risk paving the way for Trump’s victory in November. Others, like former Democratic presidential nominee Marianne Williamson, believe Biden must craft more substantive policy proposals in place of platitudes.

RealClearPolitics shows that Trump’s national polling average has been growing since August 21. In general, his average has been steadily increasing since July 21, while Biden’s has seen bumps and dips since the same date.