Donald Trump Jr. Accuses Joe Biden Of Refusing To Stop His ‘Radical Supporters Causing Mayhem’

After a night of protests resulted in the death of a man in Portland, Oregon, Donald Trump Jr. accused Joe Biden of refusing to stand up to his supporters, who he said are committing murder and destroying communities.

“In Democrat-run cities across the country, innocent people are being murdered, communities are being burned to the ground, small businesses are being destroyed & Joe Biden refuses to stand up to his radical supporters causing the mayhem. Enough is enough, Joe! #BidenRiots,” he wrote on Twitter.

While some supported Trump Jr.’s assessment of the situation, others were fiercely critical of his statement.

“You are the entire country’s president @realDonaldTrump. Stop dividing us and encouraging violence. It’s awful,” replied Ben Stiller.

Around 600 vehicles sporting pro-Trump and pro-police statements circled Portland on Saturday evening before some of them broke off and entered the downtown corridor. There, they were met by counter-protesters, where there were numerous clashed, as The New York Times reported.

Demonstrators in the caravan shot paintball into the crowds and dispersed pepper spray. Many of them were visibly armed. Counter-protesters threw objects back at the cars and several fistfights took place.

Just before 9 p.m., gunshots were heard and a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responders pronounced that he had died at the scene.

Currently, both the shooter and the name of the victim haven’t been released, though it is understood that the victim was a member of the Patriot Prayer group. The far-right group has clashed often in the past with others in the Portland area.

Karen Ducey / Getty Images

Trump Jr.’s father, President Donald Trump, said that Portland needed federal officers to contain the violence and was willing to send out troops if requested. He also slammed the city’s mayor Ted Wheeler as “incompetent.”

“The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer,” he added.

He also retweeted a message that had some harsh language for Wheeler, where he agreed that the criticism was true, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Trump Jr. didn’t end his criticism there, however. He called for Democrats to denounce the conflicts being seen in some areas.

Biden has repeatedly denounced the type of incidences that the president’s son claims he hasn’t spoken out against, however.

As New York magazine reported a few days ago, as recently as Wednesday, Biden said that needless violence doesn’t further any cause, and citizens need to unite peacefully to work towards justice.