Anllela Sagra Flaunts Killer Curves In Mismatched Lingerie

Bombshell Anllela Sagra sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a sexy new video of herself on Sunday, August 30. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 11.8 million followers, and the post became a hit shortly after going live.

The 27-year-old Colombian was recorded inside of a bedroom for the footage. Anllela took center stage as she walked over to her bed, and sat down directly in front of the camera. She mouthed along to “The Middle,” a song by Zedd and Maren Morris, as she pouted, and directed her strong gaze straight at the camera’s lens, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her long brunette hair was parted to the left and looked to be styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

She showcased her famous figure with revealing lingerie.

The model rocked a colorful bra that featured a ribbed material and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment tightly hugged her assets while its tiny cups revealed an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the number with a pair of beige panties. The skimpy bottoms showed off her curvy hips as she walked toward the camera. Meanwhile, their high-waisted side-straps called attention to her slim core.

Anllela accessorized the scant look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, the model joked with fans and shared a few emoji.

The smoking-hot content was met with a large amount of support and enthusiasm from users, amassing more than 150,000 likes and 1.5 million views since going live a few hours ago. An additional 1,130 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her fit physique, her good looks, and her tiny ensemble.

“Killer and dashing look,” one Instagram user commented, following their compliment with a series of fire emoji.

One fan wrote a comment in Spanish and called Anllela a beautiful princess, according to a Google translation.

“You have such an addicting personality, blessings to you girl,” added a third fan.

“Beautiful and very pretty lady, have a beautiful Sunday,” a fourth individual asserted.

Anllela has taken to social media to serve up a number of jaw-dropping looks this past week.

Just yesterday, she shared an image of herself in a skimpy yellow bikini while on a boat, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has accumulated more than 190,000 likes, so far.