Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Plenty Of Leg In Red Mini Dress During Date Night In Hollywood

Lindsey Vonn sent a message during her date night with fiancé P.K. Subban this weekend, and earned some attention for her revealing outfit.

The 35-year-old Olympic gold medalist was spotted on a date night with her soon-to-be husband at a West Hollywood restaurant on Saturday evening. The Daily Mail shared pictures of the two on their outing, showing Vonn in a bright red mini dress and black strapped high heels that showed off plenty of leg. Subban sported a matching look, wearing a red diamond-studded jacket and white Saint Laurent sneakers with red shoelaces.

The report noted that Vonn paused to sign an autograph for a fan outside the restaurant, and pictures also showed them stopping to pose for photographers.

Those who follow Vonn on social media already know how she ended up with such lean legs. She frequently shares videos of her strict workout routines, including a viral post earlier this month where she joined actor and fellow fitness buff Dwayne Johnson as she went through some intense squats.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, the pair have gained a reputation for their stylish appearances since they first started dating in June of 2018. The pair have been spotted on outings in Los Angeles and at red carpet events during their relationship, which reached a bit of an unexpected snag earlier this year.

As the report from the British newspaper noted, Vonn said that they had planned on being married by now but had to postpone the nuptials as the coronavirus pandemic brought events like weddings to an indefinite hiatus. While the pandemic may have put their wedding plans on hold, this weekend’s viral pictures show that it hasn’t stopped the couple from going out.

The Daily Mail noted that it wasn’t just Vonn’s revealing dress that caught attention. The Olympic skier also sent a message with her choice of facial covering, which included a call for social justice.

“In adherence to health and safety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the couple wore protective face masks during their time out, with the exception of when they got in their car to leave after their meal,” the report said. “Vonn showed her support with a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mask while Subban’s simply said ‘Mask.'”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Vonn has expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in recent months. That includes an appearance in a segment at the recent ESPY Awards in which she joined other athletes calling for action, Time reported.