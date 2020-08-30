Demi Rose Puts Her Backside & Cleavage On Display In Unzipped Blue One-Piece: ‘Serving You Front And Back’

Curvy model Demi Rose put her insane curves on display in a three image series of herself wearing a stunning blue one-piece swimsuit, and her Instagram followers appeared to appreciate the sexy Sunday share.

In all three shots, Demi wore a unique, long-sleeve blue tropical patterned swimsuit that featured a zipper neckline that could unzip nearly to her waist that came from Fashion Nova. The swimwear also had extremely highcut legs that went up to her waist and had strips of fabric connecting each side, creating cutouts. The garment also featured a thong-style back.

The first photo showed Demi looking smoking hot while sitting on an off-white lounge chair. She had her hands behind her extremely curvaceous hips, wrapped around the edge of the settee. She wore the top unzipped, revealing a vast expanse of her voluptuous cleavage, and the pose emphasized her tiny waist and flat stomach. Demi wore her long brunette hair in a low messy bun with several tendrils falling out to frame her face. She accessorized with a pair of sunshades to protect her eyes, and her skin glistened in the bright sunlight.

The second picture revealed that Demi stood in shallow water next to a mirror. She removed her sunglasses and held them in one hand because she was in a shaded area. The model stood with her hands on both hips, showing off her various rings, and the shot gave viewers a glimpse of her bare backside as well as her bare chest. In the final photo, Demi stood looking back over her shoulder at the camera’s lens, and she had on her shades again. Her sassy pose gave her followers a look at her pert derriere and the entire back of her swimsuit.

In less than an hour, Demi’s fans shared the love on her post with nearly 80,000 Instagrammers hitting the like button, and more than 700 took the time to leave a positive comment for the model who was in Ibiza.

“You are drop-dead gorgeous! Just perfect, Demi. I adore it,” gushed one devotee who also included a red rose.

“Queen! You are the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen, Demi,” a second fan declared, adding in black and blue hearts.

“Where I look at you, everything looks good. Absolute perfection. I really could love you forever,” wrote a third follower who also used various hearts and smilies to make the point.

“Miss Demi, you are so pretty. That color looks amazing on you! I love you so much,” a fourth Instagrammer enthused, adding several roses and lips.