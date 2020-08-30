Qimmah Russo Flaunts Insane Figure In Skimpy Aqua Bikini

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo sent pulses racing on social media after she posted some new photos of herself on Sunday, August 30. The bombshell shared the content with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old, who founded Q-Flex Fitness, was photographed in front of a wooden wall, seemingly indoors, for the three-photo slideshow. Qimmah took center stage in each frame and switched between a number of sultry poses that displayed her propping her hips out and tugging on her locks.

She sported a pout in two of the images, and a smile in the third, emitting both sultry and happy vibes. She also directed her strong gaze toward the camera’s lens in most of the photos.

Her long, platinum blond hair was flipped to the left and styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Qimmah’s killer curves easily stood out in the series, as she flaunted her famous physique in a revealing swimsuit.

The model rocked an aqua bikini top that was strapless and featured two rectangular cups. The swimwear garment struggled to contain her assets, revealing a view of cleavage and just a hint of sideboob.

She paired the piece with matching bottoms that also showed off her curvy figure. The skimpy, high-cut briefs displayed her hips and her pert backside. Their high-waisted side-straps, which were tied into bows, further showcased her slim and chiseled midriff.

Qimmah finished the beachside look off with a pair of backless platform sandals that featured a transparent strap.

The model shared some sage words with users in the caption, telling them that action is necessary to manifest ideas. She also stated that her swimsuit was designed by Stunty Swim.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of enthusiasm and support from fans, amassing more than 20,000 likes since going live just three hours ago. An additional 309 followers took to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments on her body, her beauty, and her bikini choice.

“Honestly my inspiration for the longest time,” one Instagram user commented.

“Looking awesome beautiful goddess,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Certainly one of the most beautiful women on IG,” added a third fan.

“Stunningly beautiful,” a fourth individual asserted, following their words with a string of fire emoji.

The fitness guru has taken to social media to share a great deal of eye-catching content the past few days.

