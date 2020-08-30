Rachel Cook Slays In Cheeky Plaid Bikini And Hiking Boots During Camping Trip

Rachel revealed that she prefers the mountains over the beach.

Rachel Cook has posed for a large number of steamy photos on the beach over the years, but the model confessed that she actually prefers the mountains over the seaside in her latest Instagram update. The post included a behind-the-scenes video filmed during a shoot for her online magazine, Nirvana. The footage revealed that she had opted for a camping theme.

While Rachel might prefer rivers and woods over waves and sandy shores, she did bring a bit of the beach to the picturesque mountain setting of her photo session. She flaunted her fit figure in a gray-and-white plaid bikini. Her top had underwire and demi cups that perfectly showcased her round, perky cleavage. Her matching bottoms boasted a hipster silhouette that accentuated her long, lean torso. When she posed with her back to the camera, the model revealed that the seat of her swimsuit had a cheeky cut. The design didn’t leave much of her peachy posterior to the imagination.

Rachel styled her two-piece with pieces that were more appropriate for a trek up a mountain than a stroll through the sand and surf. Over her shoulder-length blond hair, she wore a gray knit beanie. She also protected her feet from the elements by rocking a pair of heavy-duty hiking boots. She completed her ensemble with tall teal socks.

At the beginning of her video, Rachel also had on a pair of faded blue jeans. She was filmed removing her shoes, presumably so that she could take her pants off.

The model was shown running one hand through the rushing water of a river. The riverbed was full of gray boulders with edges that had smoothed by the current. In another shot, a bikini-clad Rachel posed on a blue camping chair that had been placed in front of the massive trunk of a fallen tree. A red water jug and an outdoor lantern sat on the ground next to her. There was a dense wooded area behind her campsite.

In another scene, Rachel stood on a large log that jutted out over the river. She stretched her body out by reaching up to grab a tree branch over her head. She then used the branch to help her maintain her balance as she turned around to face the water.

The video concluded with footage of Rachel sitting in front of a campfire in a rocky clearing. Her tent had been set up nearby. She wore a pair of Daisy Dukes and a cozy plaid shirt that was tied up in the front.

“You are one hot woman,” read one of the many responses to her Instagram post.

“You live the dream,” another fan wrote.

“Watch out for Bigfoot!!” warned a third commenter.

“Love your camping outfit,” a fourth message read. “You look gorgeous in it.”