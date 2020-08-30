‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Rumors: Cast Set To Depart With Major Roster Shake-Up

Warning: This article contains spoilers regarding the cast of The Challenge Season 36.

The cast of MTV hit The Challenge is set to depart today to begin filming Season 36. The Inquisitr has been reporting on rumors regarding the cast for the last month as it has continually been changing thanks in large part to the ongoing health crisis. For the last week, the cast has been in sequester in Los Angeles where they were tested for COVID-19. Several potential Challengers were dropped from the roster, but there is no reason behind their removal at this time.

A group of back-ups was also placed in sequester should a main member be dropped, and it looks like that had to happen. According to The Challenge Vevmo page, there are currently 15 females and 16 males on the cast. The odd number likely won’t be the final cast for the season, with one male likely being removed in the near future. Without an official announcement from MTV, these rosters are always subject to change.

There are currently five male and five female rookies, from all sorts of reality television backgrounds. The Challenge will see newcomers from the WWE, the United States Olympic team, Survivor, Big Brother, Are You the One?, Shipwrecked UK, America’s Got Talent, Ex on the Beach, and Ultimate BeastMaster.

Lolo Jones Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

As of this publication, the current roster is as follows:

Females:

Amber Borzotra (rookie, Big Brother)

Amber Martinez (rookie, Are You the One?)

Aneesa Ferreira (veteran)

Ashley Mitchell (veteran)

Kam Williams (veteran)

Nany Gonzalez (veteran)

Theresa Gonzalez (veteran)

Jenny West (veteran)

Kaycee Clark (veteran)

Lolo Jones (rookie, Olympian)

Natalie Anderson (rookie, Survivor)

Nicole Zanatta (veteran)

Olivia Jawando (rookie, Shipwrecked UK)

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley (veteran)

Tori Deal (veteran)

Males:

Chris “CT” Tamburello (veteran)

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (veteran)

Jay Starrett (veteran)

Nelson Thomas (veteran)

Cory Wharton (veteran)

Mark Jensen (rookie, Big Brother)

Darrell Taylor (veteran)

Devin Walker (veteran)

Joseph Allen (rookie, America’s Got Talent)

Josh Martinez (veteran)

Leroy Garrett (veteran)

Kyle Christie (veteran)

Lionel “Lio Rush” Green (rookie, WWE)

Mechie Harris (rookie, Ex on the Beach)

Nam Vo (rookie, Ultimate BeastMaster)

Wes Bergmann (veteran)

Those who were originally rumored who have since been dropped include Analyse Talavera (Big Brother), Asaf Goren (Big Brother Isreal), Derrick Henry (Are You the One?), Morgan Lolar (Temptation Island), Connor Obrochta (The Bachelorette), and Brehanna Daniels (Titan Games).

Noticeably absent from the list is Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. The Total Madness champion was on early rumored rosters but disappeared from speculation early on.