Sharna Burgess Reflects On Her Hair Color Change Ahead Of Return To ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The pro dancer has a golden glow as she heads back to the ballroom.

Sharna Burgess is explaining her change to her natural hair color ahead of her return to Dancing with the Stars for its 29th season.

The mirrorball champion, who is known for her flame-red locks on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram as she reflected on her signature shade—and why it probably won’t be part of her look this season.

In a slideshow posted to her social media page, Sharna was pictured from behind as she sat on a mountain at Yosemite National Park in California. In the reflective pic, the dancer’s blonde hair was pulled into a messy bun as she looked out at the mountains. A second photo showed Sharna laughing with a friend with a sun hat over her light hair, and a third featured the DWTS beauty in a side-by-side as she showed fans her current golden pink tresses alongside her famous bright red.

In the caption to the post, Sharna revealed that she has been asked about her hair a lot ever since she was asked back to Dancing with the Stars. She explained that it’s a hard question for her to answer because the red hair was part of her identity for so long and was part of a “transformation” for her both inside and out.

But she added that the past few years she had another transformation and now has a deeper understanding of herself that includes more joy, gratitude, and lightness.

“I feel glow gold from within me,” she wrote.

Sharna added that she is back to her natural color “glowing bright and gold” with a little pink in it so she can still stand out. She also joked that the lighter shade makes her look younger.

In the comments section to the post, fans weighed in on their favorite hair looks for Sharna and what they hope to see when she returns to the ballroom on September 14.

“Blonde,” one fan told Sharna. “With how 2020 has been we could use all the change-ups we can get!”

“The signature Sharna red will probably always be my favorite,” another added. “But I also love your natural blonde as well. Whatever makes you feel most like your true authentic self, wear it proudly!”

Fans can look forward to seeing the “new” Sharna back as a Dancing With the Stars pro dancer this fall, two years after she won the mirrorball trophy with Bobby Bones.