Nina Dobrev Shows Off Her Backside In Skimpy Bikini To End Mexican Getaway

Nina Dobrev is nearing the end of her Mexican getaway, but not before sharing one final racy poolside bikini photo with her Instagram followers.

The actress took to the social media outlet on Sunday to post a picture of herself wearing skimpy swimwear that showed off plenty of backside. Dobrev stood by the side of a pool and faced away, wearing a tiny red bikini with white trim while clasping a large bag in her right hand.

The shot appeared to be symbolism for the former The Vampire Diaries actress as she walked away from the summer vacation that attracted some big attention. Dobrev, whose face did not appear in the picture, wore a large white hat as she strode past the potted plants and poolside furniture to cap off the multi-day vacation, walking away from the camera and back into her normal, non-tropical life.

In the caption for the racy snap, Dobrev told her followers that “all good things must come to an end,” which includes the Mexican getaway that saw her sharing a series of racy photos. As The Inquisitr reported, she posted a number of pictures and videos from the trip with her followers, including a number with her new love.

The Daily Mail noted that Dobrev had been staying at Tulum Beach, Mexico, with boyfriend Shaun White and a small group of friends. Dobrev and her new love made their romance official in May but had been rumored to be dating since late March, the report noted.

“Nina made the most of her time south of the border, seen getting cozy with her new beau Shaun White while indulging in the beauty of the resort town,” the report said.

“But on Thursday Dobrev got in some gal pal time for a day at the beach with model and surfer, Ivy Miller. The Vampire Diaries star shared a couple of photos of the pair showing off their toned figures in bikinis while proudly holding their surfboards.”

After spending time with others throughout the week, Dobrev appeared alone in the picture shared on Sunday. The snap a big hit with her fans, racking up more than 400,000 likes and plenty of compliments for her fit physique.

“Ssoooo prettyyyyy,” one fan wrote.

“Looking good gorgeous,” another wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji to accentuate their point.

Others thanked Dobrev for sharing a bit of her vacation with fans, who were happy to see the actress making the most of her quarantine.