Kiki Passo Stuns In A Black Bikini In Miami: ‘Let Me Drive The Boat’

Curvaceous model Kiki Passo returned to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon to share yet another racy photo of herself rocking a scanty ensemble. She flashed her curves while spending the day in Miami, Florida.

In the sexy pics, Kiki went full bombshell as she rocked a skimpy black bikini with white stitching. The top featured a low cut that exposed her colossal cleavage. The thin straps also showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as it emphasized her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were highlighted in the swimwear as well. She accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses on her face and chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Kiki stood on a boat with her hip pushed out. She placed one hand behind her head as the other grabbed on to a nearby railing. In the second shot she sat on the deck and arched her back while resting both of her hands behind her. She laid on her side in the final snap as she soaked up some sun. In the background, a stunning blue ocean and a sunlit sky could be seen.

She wore her blond hair pushed off of her forehead. The long locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and blew in the wind.

Kiki’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the upload by clicking the like button more than 15,000 times within the first 37 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 150 messages during that time.

“Prettiest girl ever,” one follower stated.

“Literally my absolute fav post notification and person in it,” remarked another.

“They say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. Well apparently, no one has ever been standing next to you,” a third comment read.

“You’re the Best, looking fabulous,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport racy styles in her online pics. She’s often seen posing teeny tops, racy bathing suits, and sexy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently thrilled her followers when she turned heads in a black and white laced top that flaunted her underboob, and a pair of unzipped Daisy Dukes. That snap was also a hit among her fans. It’s collected more than 67,000 likes and over 860 comments to date.