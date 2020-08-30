Veronica Bielik Flaunts Incredible Curves In Figure-Hugging White Jumpsuit

On Sunday, August 30, Polish model Veronica Bielik uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 2.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 26-year-old standing on what looked like to be a courtyard in front of steps. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Warsaw, Poland.

Veronica sizzled in an off-the-shoulder tie waist jumpsuit that featured a sweetheart neckline. The figure-hugging garment, which was from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova, accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. The model accessorized the look with a pair of strappy metallic heels, a beige purse, a delicate necklace, and a white watch worn on her right wrist.

For the photos, the blond bombshell styled her long honey-colored hair in tousled waves.

In the first image, Veronica turned her body slightly away from the photographer and brought her hands together, as she flashed her beautiful smile. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward and standing with her arms to her side.

She moved locations for the final three photos with pillars now visible in the blurred background. The third shot showed her touching her hair and looking off into the distance, smiling brightly. The fourth photo consisted of Veronica posing with her legs spread, while she lowered her gaze and parted her full lips. The model gave the camera a sultry look in the final snap.

In the caption, Veronica advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company. She also asked her fans to let her know which of the five pictures did they prefer.

Quite a few of her followers were quick to share their opinions regarding the photoset in the comments section.

“The first picture is amazing,” wrote a fan.

“The 3rd shot is so cool,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters noted, however, that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image.

“Love all of them! [L]ooking so flawless baby,” remarked an admirer, adding a string of white heart, heart-eye, and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“[A]ll of them look great,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Veronica is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.