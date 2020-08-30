‘Big Brother 22’ Week 4 Spoilers: Power Of Veto Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 22.

Week 4 of Big Brother All-Stars is almost complete, despite not yet playing out on television. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Enzo Palumbo is the fourth Head of Household (HOH) of the summer and nominated Kaysar Ridha and Kevin Campbell for eviction. The nominees came as no surprise, as both men have already been on the block before, and Kaysar has been the number one target since Janelle Pierzina had been voted out last Thursday.

On Friday night, the Power of Veto (POV) competition was held with Tyler Crispen, Bayleigh Dayton, and David Alexander competing alongside the HOH and two nominees. According to Big Brother Daily on Twitter, Kevin walked away with the victory, keeping him safe from the week as he is sure to pull himself down off the block.

Discussions on the live feeds after the Veto suggested David was so close to beating out Kevin, but couldn’t snatch the victory. The rookie still has not won a competition on either of his Big Brother seasons.

This means Enzo will have to put up a replacement nominee and there have been several discussions on who would be best to put next to Kaysar.

Earlier in the week before the POV played out, Enzo mentioned wanting to target Ian Terry with a potential backdoor. He believes Ian is too close to Nicole Franzel and is one of the only houseguests he doesn’t have an alliance or relationship with. Backdooring Dani Briones has also been thrown around, but it’s a move that’s unlikely to happen.

After Kevin won the Veto, Enzo paid respect to David for performing so well and said he proved himself during the competition and was no longer considered a rookie. David’s performance has some other houseguests also assuming it will keep him off the block just because of how he impressed Enzo.

As of Sunday afternoon, Enzo still had not decided who to put up as a replacement nominee. David is the only houseguest currently who has been nominated before, so any other player might cause waves should they be nominated. Enzo is slightly worried about putting up Ian because of his anxiety, but the majority alliance is sticking to voting out Kaysar no matter what happens. The former All-Star would follow his alliance member right out the door, upsetting a large chunk of loyal Big Brother fans.

For now, there does not appear to be a Battle Back comp in the works. A new twist is expected to be thrown into the game after the upcoming eviction.