Isabella Buscemi Showcases Killer Curves In Pink Crochet Bikini

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi sent thousands of fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted a sizzling new video of herself on Sunday, August 30. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 2.2 million followers, and the post quickly grew in popularity.

The 22-year-old model, who is of Italian and Cuban descent, was recorded outdoors for the footage, seemingly in her backyard, as she lounged poolside. Isabella positioned herself directly in front of the camera and switched between a number of sexy poses and angles. She also sipped on a Bang Energy drink, directed her gaze towards the camera’s lens, and smiled widely, exuding a happy, yet sultry vibe.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted in the middle and cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves.

Her enviable figure easily stole the show in the video as she flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy swimsuit.

The model sported a pink crochet bikini top that featured a bandeau-style body and two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment tightly hugged her assets, while its plunging neckline revealed an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the top with matching bottoms that also showed off her figure. The Brazilian-style thong accentuated her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. Meanwhile, their high-waisted design drew eyes to her slim core.

Isabella accessorized the look with a watch, a nameplate necklace, and a pair of stud earrings.

In the caption, the model promoted Bang Energy, an online health and fitness supplement company. She further tagged their Instagram handle, as well as their CEO’s page.

The clip was met with a large amount of positivity from fans, amassing more than 9,000 likes and 28,000 views since going live just one hour ago. An additional 147 followers took to the comments section to compliment Isabella on her physique, her good looks, and her stylish bathing suit.

“Beautiful and sexy always,” one Instagram user inquired.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Omg you hypnotize me, you’re so unbelievably gorgeous, a masterpiece,” a third individual asserted, following their words with a string of red heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“Such a beautiful babe,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The model has taken to social media to share numerous bikini-clad updates of herself this past week.

On August 27, she tantalized fans once more after she posted an image of herself in a metallic pink bikini, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. That post received more than 60,000 likes from admirers.