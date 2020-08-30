Sommer Ray Flashes Her Booty In A Pair Of Ripped Jeans & A Tight Shirt

Instagram sensation Sommer Ray delighted her followers on Saturday when she posted another stunning update for her admirers to enjoy. She showed some skin for the camera as she revealed that she couldn’t think of a caption for the shots.

In the racy pics, Sommer looked smoking hot as she rocked a tight black velour shirt with white trim. The garment featured long sleeves and was worn off of her shoulders while it clung to her ample bust.

She added a pair of matching black jeans that wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist. The denim was ripped and boasted large holes in the front that made the tops look like cutoff shorts. In the back, her bare booty could be seen through the rips. She accessorized the style with a gold necklace and multiple rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Sommer stood in front of a plain white background and gave a smoldering stare into the lens. The second shot featured her hooking her thumbs into her pockets and tilted her head.

In the third snap she ran her fingers through her hair, and in the final pic Sommer posed with her backside towards the camera. She pushed her hip out and arched her back as she looked over her shoulder with her hand on her head.

She wore her sandy brown hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in loose waves that cascaded over both of her shoulders and tumbled down her back.

Sommer’s over 25.4 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 659,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 2,300 messages.

“The pants are so close to becoming shorts,” one follower stated.

“Wow you are absolutely beautiful,” remarked another.

“It’s also difficult to describe how beautiful you are!” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow you are so perfect,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to putting her fit figure in the spotlight. She’s often photographed sporting skimpy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sommer recently piqued the interest of her supporters when she opted for a pretty floral bikini as she soaked up some sun by the swimming pool. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It’s reeled in more than 1.1 million followers and over 4,100 comments to date.