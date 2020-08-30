Donald Trump Responds To Tweet Calling Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler A ‘Useless F*cking Idiot’

Donald Trump on Sunday responded to a tweet that had some harsh words for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Breitbart reported.

“Ted Wheeler is the useless f*cking idiot and comic relief that gets everyone killed in every disaster movie,” a user wrote.

“Tone down the language, but TRUE!” Trump responded.

Elsewhere, Trump continued to amplify messages critical of Wheeler and offer thoughts of his own.

“Wheeler is incompetent, much like Sleepy Joe Biden. This is not what our great Country wants. They want Safety & Security, and do NOT want to Defund our Police!” he wrote in response to news of activists occupying Wheeler’s apartment.

In another message, the president responded to a tweet that was critical of Wheeler and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser — both Democratic mayors.

“Our great National Guard could solve these problems in less than 1 hour. Local authorities must ask before it is too late. People of Portland, and other Democrat run cities, are disgusted with Schumer, Pelosi, and thier[sic] local ‘leaders’. They want Law & Order!”

In other messages, Trump continued to push for the deployment of the National Guard to Portland — an offer Wheeler previously rejected.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images

The president’s comments come just hours after one person was shot dead in Portland amid a clash between Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protestors. As reported by USA Today, it’s unclear if the shooting was related to the clashes between the two parties. However, the publication noted that photos from the crime scene showed the victim wearing a Patriot Prayer hat. The right-wing group describes itself as opposed to big government and in favor of free speech, and it has been involved in clashes with the left-wing militant group Antifa in the past.

Trump has frequently taken aim at Antifa and blamed them for the violence cropping up in Portland and across the United States. Per Newsweek, he claimed last month that he wanted Antifa to be labeled a terrorist organization. The U.S. leader has also clashed with Wheeler on how to deal with the group’s presence in Portland.

Back in July, Trump deployed federal agents to Portland to curb the riots. In response, Wheeler claimed the presence of federal troops made the situation worse. When responding to Trump’s recent push for federal troop deployment, Wheeler pointed to the previous situation and accused the real estate mogul of attempting to “stoke fear” and distract the city from focusing on the real issues it faces.