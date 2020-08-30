Ashanti Looks Smoking Hot In A Gold Mini Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Singer and songwriter Ashanti tantalized her 5.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, in which she rocked a sexy gold mini dress that left little to the imagination. In the snap, she stood in a hallway with dark wooden floors and plain beige walls, with a circular mirror visible off in the distance. The neutral backdrop meant that Ashanti’s metallic ensemble was the focal point of the shot, and it highlighted her hourglass figure to perfection.

Ashanti made sure to tag several members of her glam squad in the picture itself, giving her fans more information about who was responsible for the stunning look. The garment had lapels framing a plunging neckline that dipped nearly all the way to her belly button, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

The look had long sleeves, and the entire piece was crafted from a shimmering gold fabric that caught the light and looked stunning with Ashanti’s skin. It featured a thick belt that cinched Ashanti’s waist while accentuating her hourglass figure. The material skimmed over her voluptuous hips and thighs, ending a few inches above her knees. The piece also had a slit up the side that showed off a little bit of extra skin on her curvaceous thigh.

Ashanti added a few accessories to finish the statement look, including a bold ring on both her pointer fingers as well as a pair of large hoop earrings. Her long locks were parted in the middle and styled in a bold look, sleek at the top and transforming into soft waves as it cascaded down her chest. The ends of the silky tresses came past her hips, and she placed one hand on her waist as she posed for the camera. Her expression and pose were both packed with attitude, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The post received over 64,800 likes within one hour of going live, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. It also racked up 1,272 comments in the same time span.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“I do love me some caramel. Have a blessed day beautiful,” another follower added, referring to the caption that Ashanti paired with the post.

“This is what you call aging with grace,” a third fan remarked, including a trio of flame emoji in the comment.

“Wow she still looks amazing!!!” another commented.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti surprised her fans with a sizzling snap in honor of rapper Fat Joe’s birthday. She rocked a glittering ensemble that highlighted her voluptuous figure, and her skin looked glossy in the evening light as she posed for the steamy photo.