Rita Ora Stuns At UNICEF Gala, Showing Off Her Washboard Abs In Sparkling Dress

Rita Ora made the most of her first public event in months, stunning at a UNICEF gala in a revealing dress that has captured some viral attention.

The singer attended a gala in Italy for the United Nations Children’s Fund, an event that drew a number of big-name stars and saw Ora returning to the red carpet for the first time in months. She rocked a sparking dress to the swanky gathering, giving fans a glimpse in an Instagram video that showed her striking a playful pose as she stood near a table of fellow attendees.

In the clip, the singer cocked her head to the side and flashed a smile before breaking out in a laugh. The clip showed her revealing outfit, which had a cutout that showed off her well-toned stomach.

The video was a hit with her followers, racking up more than 45,000 likes and attracting plenty of compliments both for her outfit and bubbly persona.

“you look absolutely amazing,” one wrote, punctuating the message with a yellow heart emoji.

“Why are you so beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“Your smile makes me so happy!” another added.

Ora was making an appearance at the UNICEF gala, held in Capri, Italy, at the historic La Certosa di San Giacomo. She took to Twitter to share her excitement at being able to glam up and appear on the red carpet again.

“My first event and carpet since lockdown!!! Such a pleasure and thank you @UNICEF for having me back this year as a performer and ambassador, I’m so proud of all the work you are doing,” she wrote, sharing a series of pictures of the long and flowing dress that she wore on the red carpet.

The outfit earned some particularly high marks from fans, with many commenting on the elegant look and saying that Ora wore it very well.

Rita took to her Instagram stories to share some other glimpses of the night, including a video of her friend Grace Chatto of Clean Bandit on stage performing the hit song “Rather Be.”

It was more than just a chance for Ora to wow fans with her revealing look. As Vogue noted earlier this year, the singer has forged an important connection with the United Nations, helping the organization slow the spread of coronavirus. She created a capsule collection to support a collaboration between the U.N. and World Health Organization, promoting #StopTheSpread T-shirts, hoodies, and baseball caps.