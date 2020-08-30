Andreane Chamberland Shows Off Her Bronzed Skin In A Blue Bikini By The Pool

Canadian hottie Andreane Chamberland showed off her gorgeous good looks in a racy ensemble for her latest Instagram update on Sunday afternoon. The model showed some skin as she asked her followers to choose their favorite photo in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snaps, Andreane looked smoking hot while wearing a skimpy blue bikini. The top featured a scooped neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. It boasted a cutout in the midsection and a colorful butterfly embellishment as well.

The matching bikini bottoms clung to her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her killer abs and flat tummy were also on full display in the shots.

She accessorized the look with a chain and pendant around her neck, multiple rings on her fingers, a bracelet on her wrist. She also added ankle bracelets and a white cover up that hung off of her shoulders to complete the style.

In the first photo, Andreane sat with both of her knees bent and her legs pulled in close to her body. She rested her hands on her lap and gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot was very similar, but featured her tilted her chin down. In the background, some green trees and a swimming pool could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the long locks in straight strands that tumbled over her shoulders.

Andreane’s 538,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photos garnered more than 1,200 likes within the first 20 minutes after they went live on the platform. Her supporters also swarmed the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages.

“I love them all love those heavenly crystal blue eyes the eyes of a true angel,” one follower wrote.

“Such a beautiful Babes Love,” another stated.

“You look fantastic in both,” a third social media user gushed.

“You leave me speechless every time. my beautiful goddess,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing her fit figure in sexy outfits online. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and scanty lingerie in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a skimpy white top that showcased her cleavage and a pair of matching shorts while she soaked up some sun in front of a field of flowers. To date, that pic has raked in more than 5,800 likes and over 200 comments.