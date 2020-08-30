Ana Cheri Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Off-The-Shoulder Bikini

On Sunday, August 30, American model Ana Cheri shared a sizzling snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

The picture showed the former Playboy Playmate posing outside in front of lounge chairs and a patio umbrella. A potted plant and an ivy-covered wall can also be seen in the background.

The 34-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a rust-colored bikini that featured an off-the-shoulder top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. The color of the two-piece also beautifully complimented Ana’s tan skin. The model accessorized the sexy look with statement earrings and a ring.

The brunette bombshell also wore her long highlighted hair down in tight curls and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour.

For the photo, Ana stood with her hips jutted out and her legs crossed. She placed one of her hands on the top of her head, as she tugged on her bikini bottoms. She tilted her head and gave the photographer a sultry look by squinting her eyes and pursing her full lips.

In the post’s caption and geotag, Ana encouraged her followers to click on the URL in her Instagram bio.

The tantalizing photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 39,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Why are you so perfect,” wrote a fan, along with a red heart emoji.

“You are the sunshine omg so unbelievably gorgeous,” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of sun, heart-eye, red heart, and crying face emoji to the comment.

“Without a doubt one of the best looking [women] [I’ve] seen,” added an admirer.

“You look fantastic,” chimed in another social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Ana has shown off her amazing assets. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a provocative picture, in which she wore a sheer light blue lingerie set. That post has been liked over 200,000 times since it was shared.