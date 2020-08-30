Ashley Resch Flaunts Booty In Strapless Multi-Colored Bodycon Dress: ‘I Got It From My Mama’

Ashley Resch put her signature curves on display in a sexy new strapless dress for her latest Instagram post, which got lots of attention from her followers.

In the image, the Canadian model posed next to a closed white door that was near another similar door. The walls featured cream and green floral wallpaper with lots of leaves. She looked down at the camera’s lens with her body angled partly to the side, and the pose showcased Ashley’s voluptuous curvy backside and small, nipped-in waist. She wore a strapless bodycon dress that featured abstract swaths of color, including blue, red, green, orange, yellow, and black. The skin-tight garment also highlighted the model’s ample cleavage.

She held one hand up to her neck, and her other hand rested on her full thigh, revealing her intricate tattoo sleeve. Ashley’s fingernails sported a white manicure, and she accessorized with gold bracelets around one wrist and a necklace. The model wore her curly blond hair up in a high ponytail with the lengths cascading down the back of her head, leaving two pieces down to frame her face. Ashley looked fierce with her full shiny lips slightly pursed, and her eyes popped in the shot.

The cheeky caption combined with the sexy photo captured plenty of attention with more than 9,700 Instagrammers hitting the like button, and over 150 of them also took the time to leave a message for the blond bombshell. Many of those who replied used the flame emoji as a visual indication that they thought she looked hot in the sexy strapless outfit.

“Is your mama single, cause if I can’t have you, I would take the original…lol,” teased one fan who added a kiss smiley.

“Well then, you and your mama are blessed. You look perfect in that. Thanks for the view,” a second devotee declared, adding a peach emoji.

“You are so beautiful, and we live close. I would love to meet you in person,” wrote a third follower who used lips, rose, and heart-eye emoji to add a visual flair to the comment.

“I’d like to personally thank your mother, with an awkwardly long hug!! You are fire in that dress. Just gorgeous, Ashley,” a fourth Instagrammer gushed.

Ashley regularly engages her Instagram followers with sensual pictures of herself, providing a glimpse into her life on a near-daily basis. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her curves in light wash Daisy Dukes and a tight white ribbed knit tank top.