Kinsey Wolanski Gets Wet And Wild In Revealing Instagram Reel

Kinsey Wolanski — the noted YouTube prankster, model and Clubhouse Beverly Hills member — took to the waters in her most recent Instagram update, engaging in a series of wakeboarding stunts during a day of boating. The Sunday, August 30 video post featured a significant showing of the 24-year-old’s bountiful, seductive assets in addition to her wild side as she got wet in a tight, two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

In the accompanying caption, Wolanski expressed a desire to learn how to backflip on the wakeboard; while she may not have that particular move down, she clearly showed that she isn’t a novice when it comes to getting sporty in a body of water.

Meanwhile, a sizable contingent of her 3.6 million followers on Instagram didn’t seem to care much about her inability to backflip on the board, as they nonetheless filled the post’s comment thread with replies praising the FHM alum’s tempting, voluptuous body and lust for life in the reel.

“Fearless…and smoking hot,” proclaimed one user. “Hard to beat that.”

“Kinsey u the best,” wrote another fan of Wolanski’s form.

“So beautiful, gorgeous, stunning, charming, adorable,” added a third smitten admirer.

Elsewhere in the thread, a number of fans wished the blonde bombshell a happy birthday.

In the video, Wolanski was captured wearing a black bikini with ultra-thin strings on both the top and the bottom. She kicked off the clip in exhilarating fashion by executing a backflip (sans board, of course) off of the boat and into the water. That was followed by a wide shot of the vessel pulling a boarder behind it and several quick cuts of Wolanski playfully mugging for the camera.

That was succeeded in short order by several cuts of Wolanski in action, executing multiple jumps while riding the wakeboard. Along the way, her curvaceous figure and ample assets were well-exhibited in full-motion video.

Interspersed with shots of Wolanski in the water were close-ups of the model sitting on the boat. In those segments, her scanty bikini top was clearly struggling to contain the girth of her NSFW attributes. The clip also included shots of the popular energy drink that Wolanski reps, but the commercial aspect did little to distract from her enthralling presence and stunning physique.

Wolanski’s latest offering was another hit for the influencer, receiving over 100,000 views in just one hour after appearing on her feed.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Wolanski was perhaps equally as impressive in her August 24 post, which showed her posing on an inner tube while sporting a similarly tiny bikini.