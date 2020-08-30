Adam Gase And Le’Veon Bell Reportedly Buried The Hatchet Over A Burgeoning Conflict

Adam Gase and Le’Veon Bell have reportedly stopped what was a burgeoning conflict in its tracks before it got big enough to potentially derail the New York Jets season. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday that the two are said to have “buried the hatchet” over a disagreement over whether or not Bell missed practice due to a bad hamstring.

The issue started when Gase removed his starting running back from a recent scrimmage. He told the media the star player sat out because he was suffering because of the injury. Not long after reports started circulating the web, Bell tweeted that there was nothing wrong with any part of his leg.

ESPN‘s Rich Cimini reported on Twitter that Gase wasn’t happy about the tweet.

“I was caught off guard a little bit but we had a good talk,” Gase reportedly said. “I told him I felt like our relationship was way better than him going on social media.”

The relationship between the two is said to have been delicate for quite some time, according to Florio. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there has been whispers that the star back might be looking to leave the Jets as soon as possible. That would be after the 2020 season at the earliest.

Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Florio said the uneasiness started because Gase didn’t want the running back on the team. Not because he doesn’t like the back, but because he didn’t think the franchise’s offense was good enough to justify the financial investment.

Last year, the club was said to have talked to numerous other franchises in order to see if they could get a trade done. That was because the former Pittsburgh Steeler refused to rework his contract, diminishing the financial investment Gase had such a problem with. In the end, the Jets weren’t able to find a taker.

The analyst said it was definitely worth keeping an eye on the relationship between the pair as they enter the 2020 regular season. There is some talk the squad could be surprise contenders in a wide-open AFC East.

With Tom Brady leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots aren’t viewed as the sure-fire pick to win the division. Even with Cam Newton, there’s some thought that Gase’s bunch could surprise and win enough to make the postseason.

The writer said that in order for Gase to pull that off, he’s going to have to make sure he’s getting along with one of his best players.