Lady Gaga Shows Off Washboard Abs In Pink Sports Bra For Steamy Throwback Ahead Of VMAs

Lady Gaga is getting her fans revved up for her VMA performance with a racy throwback.

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a revealing throwback snap that showed her wearing a pink sports bra that gave a glimpse of her washboard abs. Sporting long pink locks, the singer leaned against the trunk of a palm tree and closed her eyes as she stretched her leg out to the side.

The snap was a big hit with her 43.2 million followers, racking up more than 1.7 million likes and compliments from both her fans and famous friends alike. Many were excited to see her back on stage for Sunday’s big show.

“We so excited Gaga! We love you,” wrote one follower.

“So excited to see what you bring tomorrow!” another wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“finally a live performance from chromatica, love u queen,” another fan added.

The performance will be the first time that fans have seen Lady Gaga in months, at least in a larger production. Like most in the entertainment world, she was forced to end live performances due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In June, she announced that she had canceled her Chromatica Ball tour, which was set to take place this summer. The singer stated that the tour would be moving to next summer instead. Though she has performed virtually throughout this summer, the performances have been pared down.

The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021! We've been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have. pic.twitter.com/clKcv2tnKA — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 26, 2020

It’s not clear exactly when the viral picture was taken. The Daily Mail called it a throwback, noting that Lady Gaga has been sporting blue hair in her most recent pictures, but it doesn’t appear to be from too far in the past. As the report noted, the singer’s bright aqua sweatpants were branded with the word Chromatica, the name of her latest studio album that was released back in May.

In the caption for the revealing picture shared this weekend, Lady Gaga wrote that she couldn’t wait for Sunday so she could show off again for her fans. She also congratulated “Rain on Me” collaborator Ariana Grande for reaching 200 million followers. Lady Gaga is making something of a comeback to the MTV Video Music Awards, with Deadline reporting that she was added to the lineup this week. As the report noted, it will be the first time she’s taken the stage at the annual music awards show since 2013.

Lady Gaga could also be set for a big night, as she’s tied Ariana Grande for the most nominations this year with nine, including a nod for the video of the year award for “Rain on Me.”