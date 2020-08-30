Katelyn Runck Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy Red Bikini

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot snap in which she flaunted her curves in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

The photo was captured by LHGFX Photography, who takes the vast majority of Katelyns snaps, and she made sure to tag the photographer’s Instagram page in the picture itself. She posed on a sandy beach with the waves lapping gently at the shore. The sun shone down on Katelyn’s bronzed skin and the waves splashed in the distance, the ocean stretching out to the horizon.

Katelyn showed off her curvaceous figure in a red bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini top featured simple, narrow triangular cups that showed off a serious amount of cleavage, as well as some side boob, as her ample assets appeared to be moments from bursting out of the barely-there garment. Thin straps stretched across her chest, around her back, and around her neck to secure the garment, which also flaunted her chiselled abs.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that likewise covered up a minimal amount of skin. The bottoms had thin straps that stretched around her hips, riding low, and her toned thighs were on display as she kneeled down in the sand.

Katelyn was barefoot in the shot, her toes digging into the sand behind her as she balanced on her knees. She positioned both her hands so that she was holding the straps that went around her neck, a pose that also accentuated her cleavage in the scandalous two-piece set.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her arm in voluminous curls, and she kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of aviator sunglasses and not much else. She cocked one hip slightly to the side as she posed, and though the sunglasses covered her eyes, she appeared to be gazing right at the camera.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the tantalizing share, and the post racked up over 18,200 likes and 757 comments within 47 minutes of going live.

“Girl your bikini game is always on point,” one fan wrote.

“A stunning beauty: strong, fit and sensual. Sheer perfection,” another added.

“Extremely gorgeous,” a third fan remarked simply, followed by a heart emoji.

“The prettiest as always,” another follower commented.

