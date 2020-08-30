Chanel West Coast Slays In A Sexy Look From Her ‘No Plans’ Music Video

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast stunned her 3.4 million Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a sexy look from a music video for her song “No Plans.” Chanel was perched on a chair crafted from what appeared to be wrought iron with a delicate pattern, and there was a circular table behind her as well. She was positioned on a patio area with an arched railing that looked out over plenty of lush greenery.

Though a portion of the patio was in the shade thanks to the plants around it, Chanel basked in the sunlight. She showed off her fit figure in a revealing top that was covered entirely in gold and silver embellishments that sparkled in the sunlight. The neckline dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps stretched over her shoulders. The garment featured two cups that hugged her ample assets, and some fringe detailing and embellished strips of material that wrapped around her stomach. The ornate piece looked stunning against her bronzed skin, and made for an eye-catching ensemble.

She paired the sexy top with matching bottoms that were crafted from the same material. Thin straps crossed over her belly button, accentuating her hourglass figure, and the sunlight shone down on the embellishments. Her inner thighs sparkled slightly with the light reflecting off her bottoms, and her legs were slightly parted as she leaned back in the chair.

Chanel finished off the ensemble with a pair of sky-high platform wedges with glittering soles and clear straps along the top, which elongated her incredible legs even more. She also had on a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Chanel tipped her head back, closing her eyes as she felt the sunshine on her face. Her long locks cascaded down her back and she placed a hand on either side of her on the chair, posing for the sizzling shot.

Her followers absolutely loved the glimpse at her music video look, and the post received over 49,000 likes within 18 hours. It also racked up 705 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“This was my favorite outfit ever,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Goddess you slay queen,” another remarked, including a quartet of flame emoji.

“Chanel you are so gorgeous and the music video was so amazing lit,” a third fan commented.

“Perfect 10 from head to toe,” another added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared a snap in which she showcased her bombshell body. In the smoking-hot image, she rocked a black bikini as she stretched out on a colorful printed blanket, soaking up the sunshine.