Skai Jackson Spotted At Studio With ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro

Skai is likely a member of the Season 29 'DWTS' cast.

Skai Jackson sparked rumors that she’s a member of the Dancing with the Stars Season 29 cast after being spotted at a dance studio on Saturday, and the identity of her partner has seemingly been revealed as well. In a series of images shared by Just Jared, it looked like the actress was attempting to hide her face with a large orange hoodie and a black mask. However, the Von Dutch handbag she was carrying gave her away. The purse also made a recent appearance in one of her social media photos.

Skai, 18, wasn’t alone at the dance studio. Professional dancer Alan Bersten was also photographed outside the building, and this sighting sparked speculation that he and Skai will be hitting the ballroom together. Alan is a DWTS fan favorite who helped The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown win the mirrorball trophy last season.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Skai might be young, but she has been acting for over a decade already. She is best known for her role as Zuri Ross on two different television series, Jessie and its spinoff, Bunk’d. Disney Channel stars like her have done well on DWTS in the past. In 2015, Teen Beach Movie actor Jordan Fisher and his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, waltzed away with the mirrorball trophy. Other former members of the House of Mouse who have finished in the top three over the years include Kyle Massey (Cory in the House), Corbin Bleu (High School Musical), Zendaya (Shake It Up), and Chelsea Kane (Jonas).

In addition to her live-action Disney roles, Skai has done some voice work for the animated Marvel Rising franchise and the Netflix series DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders. She has also authored a book titled Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Skai made headlines earlier this year when she filed a restraining against rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, after the “These Heaux” singer threatened her life. In June, Skai announced that she had decided not to extend the order, citing Danielle’s decision to check into rehab.

In addition to Skai, the DWTS Season 29 celebrity roster reportedly includes Chicago P.D. actress Anne Heche, retired NFL tight end Vernon Davis, Tiger King personality Carole Baskin, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, and Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Metcalfe, who recently confirmed his casting on the show. The only celebs who have been officially announced by ABC are Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boys band member AJ McLean.

The entire cast will be announced during the September 2 episode of Good Morning America, and Dancing with the Stars will return to its Monday night time slot on ABC beginning on September 14.