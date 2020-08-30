Breonna Taylor Memo From Louisville Police Slammed By Critics As ‘Deeply Reckless’

A leaked Louisville police memo regarding Breonna Taylor is being slammed by critics as “deeply reckless,” Laura Strickler and Lisa Riordan Seville of NBC News wrote on Sunday.

The missive reportedly showed investigators had more evidence than they previously made available to the public showing a connection between Breonna Taylor and their main target of a narcotics probe. The probe led law enforcement officials to break into her home the night she was shot dead by police.

The memo was found to be written weeks after the incident. It also includes details that were never given to the judge when a warrant was applied for in regards to Taylor’s home. The note also listed pieces of evidence that weren’t found until long after her death.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The notes, inserted after the fact have led several critics to claim it’s nothing more than an attempt by certain individuals to smear Taylor and clear those who had a hand in killing her.

The leaked memo reportedly addresses why a warrant was sought but doesn’t discuss an authorization of use of force or other possible violations of the city’s department policy. Some of those violations include alleged bling firing into the apartments of some of Taylor’s neighbors, according to NBC News.

“Breonna Taylor’s death was a tragedy. Period,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told the media. He called the leak an effort to “sway opinion and impact the investigation.”

“It is deeply reckless for this information, which presents only a small fraction of the entire investigation, to be shared with the media while the criminal process remains ongoing,” Fischer added.

The mayor isn’t the only one who is unnerved by the release. Louisville Police Interim Chief, Robert Schroeder said the leak was “simply not helpful.” He added that it was “simply irrelevant” to the end goal of the investigation which is simply to get justice for Taylor.

Legal experts said that the leaked document doesn’t answer questions that have swirled around Taylor’s case. Those questions including whether or not the officers that broke into her apartment ever announced who they were when they entered.

There’s also a question as to whether the use of force was appropriate and whether there were other violations of established policy.

One expert, Alan Rozenshtein who is an associate professor at the University of Minnesota Law School told the reporters that announcing who officers are when they are knocking on doors isn’t an expectation created out of whole cloth. It’s a standard that dates back to English common law.