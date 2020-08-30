Chelsea Handler Celebrates Her Personal Trainer’s Birthday In A Face Mask ‘Bra’

Comedian Chelsea Handler surprised her 3.9 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a silly snap she posted in honor of her personal trainer’s birthday. Chelsea tagged her trainer, Ben Bruno, who has appeared on her Instagram page before, in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Ben rocked a casual ensemble, pairing some periwinkle shorts with a dark gray t-shirt with a cheeky phrase scripted across the chest in white lettering. He accessorized with a white backwards baseball cap and a pair of vibrant blue sneakers, and had a black mask on as well.

Chelsea likewise was clad in athletic attire, showing off her sculpted legs in a pair of charcoal athletic pants that came to just below her knees. The wide waistband settled right below her belly button, and the fabric hugged her hips and sculpted thighs before putting her toned calves on display. She had on a pair of gray sneakers as well, giving the look a sporty vibe.

Rather than finishing it off with a t-shirt, however, she wore three face masks — one on her face, and two on her exposed breasts. Chelsea appeared to have fashioned a type of bra out of two of the masks, which were tied together to create two blue fabric ‘cups’ that held her ample assets. The unusual top showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and her sculpted shoulders and abs were also on display.

Her blond locks were pulled back in a sleek bun, and she kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate necklace and a bracelet on one wrist. She placed both hands on her hips as she posed for the shot, and the normal expression and stance was made all the more amusing by her unusual garment.

She paired the picture with a heartfelt caption that gave her fans a bit more insight into her fitness journey, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The share racked up over 202,500 likes within 20 hours, including a like from Chelsea’s friend, actress Jennifer Aniston. The post also received 2,943 comments in the same time span.

“Omg I love this post so much congrats and keep up the hard work. I’m beginning that journey again myself,” one fan wrote.

“That was funny and actually pretty sweet. Well done. You are improving as a human,” another follower remarked.

“Strength training and laughter, I can’t think of a better combo,” a third fan added.

“You look amazing!!” another commented.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Chelsea shared another humorous image in which she tagged her trainer. Chelsea stood beside a pool in a gorgeous landscaped backyard, and wore a black bikini. However, only the bikini top was visible, as someone was holding a peach positioned right where Chelsea’s pert posterior would have been, and Chelsea referenced her glutes in the caption.